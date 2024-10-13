IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.75 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 50.30 ($0.66). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 49.65 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,508,116 shares traded.

IP Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.68 and a beta of 1.36.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

