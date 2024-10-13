iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

