iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after buying an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. 3,778,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

