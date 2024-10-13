iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

