iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Montis Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Montis Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

