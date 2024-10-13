iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the September 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $71.92. 438,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,331. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

