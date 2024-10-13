iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,021,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $583.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.12. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.