iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $583.09. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.