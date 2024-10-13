iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $583.09. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.12.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.