iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 1762701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.