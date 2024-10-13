iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

