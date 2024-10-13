iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

