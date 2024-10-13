iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Decreased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

