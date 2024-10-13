iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bright Financial Advisors Inc.

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 2,017,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

