iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,192 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF comprises 9.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 3.28% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,435 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 92,279 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

