iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Lessened by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $495,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

