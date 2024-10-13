iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,389,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

