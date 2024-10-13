iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Raised by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $40.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

