iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.33 and last traded at $96.33, with a volume of 3084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.43.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 306,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 300,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

