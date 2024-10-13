iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Cut by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.