iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,275. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $191.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

