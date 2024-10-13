iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Cut by City State Bank

City State Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

