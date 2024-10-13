iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Cut by Sheridan Capital Management LLC

Sheridan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.20. The stock had a trading volume of 354,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.85. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $330.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

