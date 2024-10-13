iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 308,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 503,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.