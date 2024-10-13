iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of IYT stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $71.01. 567,393 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $969.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

