Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442,327 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises about 9.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Itaú Unibanco worth $60,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,695 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,130 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,819,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,948,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

