J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Update

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 203.1% from the September 15th total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J-Long Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

J-Long Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 189,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.84. J-Long Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

