Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

