JBR Co Financial Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after acquiring an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.96. 1,366,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.27. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

