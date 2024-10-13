JBR Co Financial Management Inc Invests $268,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IWM stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.26. 19,950,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,825,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

