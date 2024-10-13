JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.8% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $493.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,644,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311,230. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.55 and a 200-day moving average of $463.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

