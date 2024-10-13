JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 485 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $20.97 on Friday, reaching $217.80. The company had a trading volume of 142,628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,163,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

