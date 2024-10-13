Jefferies Financial Group Trims TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Target Price to $515.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $446.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $386.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.90 and a 200-day moving average of $405.13.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

