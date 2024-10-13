JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 715.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after buying an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 559,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,875,000 after acquiring an additional 521,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.