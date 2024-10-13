JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.08 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. JOE has a market capitalization of $136.08 million and $11.11 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.lfj.gg.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE (JOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JOE has a current supply of 464,573,155 with 371,075,908 in circulation. The last known price of JOE is 0.36791831 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $12,058,750.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lfj.gg/.”

