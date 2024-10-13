John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.54 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 10052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

