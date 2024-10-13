Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 157.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 185,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.77. 5,869,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $487.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

