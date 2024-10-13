Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 179,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.43. The company had a trading volume of 840,616 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.