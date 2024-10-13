Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 689,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIG stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 524,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,279. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

