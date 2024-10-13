Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

