Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases 35,170 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 6.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 1.12% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $39,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

CGGO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 444,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

