JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $285.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.63.

NYSE GEV opened at $266.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.80. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

