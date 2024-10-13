JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Holdings Raised by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McCarthy & Cox owned approximately 0.94% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 857,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 488,762 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

