JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Up 170.9% in September

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 170.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

JPEF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.72. 56,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,480. The firm has a market cap of $886.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

