JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. 2,521,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,685. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

