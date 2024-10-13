JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,574,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.