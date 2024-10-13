Judo Capital Holdings Limited (JDOPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.92 on November 17th

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.917 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Judo Capital’s previous interim dividend of $1.92.
About Judo Capital
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
