Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $40.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,901,290,020 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,907,348,899.414494. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13874498 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $42,782,950.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

