Kings Path Partners LLC Buys 22,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

