Kings Path Partners LLC Buys Shares of 105 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $532.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.70 and its 200-day moving average is $496.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $533.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

