Kings Path Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

